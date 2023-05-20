Welcome Home! This beautiful & spacious 3-bed, 3-bath ranch-style Villa is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lindbergh Schools. The double French-style wood front door opens to a bright, large living room featuring a cozy fireplace surrounded by large transom style windows. The floorplan flows seamlessly into the dining area & kitchen, creating an ideal space for entertaining or relaxing w/ family & friends. You’ll enjoy the kitchen w/ its custom cabinetry, granite counters that waterfall at the breakfast bar, double ovens, gas cooktop, pantry & breakfast room that opens to the 12x17 patio. You'll also appreciate the convenient main floor laundry room, located just off the kitchen. The primary bedroom suite features a private bathroom w/ dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Other highlights include a partially finished basement w/ a bedroom, full bath & a large family room. There is plenty of storage space & 2-car garage. Location is excellent - A Must See!