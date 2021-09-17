Welcome to this stunning custom built villa LOADED with all the finest touches. Your immediately greeted w/a grand entryway featuring double solid wood arched doors & covered porch. As you step into this gorgeous villa, it will not take long to soak in all the beauty this home has to offer. Some highlighted features include: designer kitchen featuring, solid 42" walnut wood cabinets, quartz countertops, Bosch appliances, wine cooler, double wall oven & downdraft gas cooktop. You will find solid hardwood flooring throughout main level, ceramic tile in all showers & bath floors, vaulted & coffered ceilings, upgraded carpeting, alarm system, sprinkler system, built in speakers compatible w/ Alexa on main level, no entry master shower, artisan fireplace with blower & floor to ceiling marble. LL boasts 3rd bedroom, full bath, family room with built in surround sound speakers, additional bonus room & walk out. Exterior finishes include: French style covered deck & patio with Japanese garden!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
The announcement fulfills a long-held dream of bringing the country's top racing series to the Metro East track.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
The win gives the surging Cardinals at least a share of the NL's second wild card and further control of their own playoff fortune.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's order clears a major hurdle toward holding the high-stakes civil trial in January 2022.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.
Cardinals notebook: 'Reinvention' of Jon Lester a mix of pitch variation, plan execution, and Wainwright inspiration
Veteran lefty, approaching his 450th start, had to find a new way to use same-old pitches, and 'when you see a guy like Wainwright every five days, you’re like, "OK, I can do that, too."'
Immediate effort to address unruly behavior will be coupled with cultural events to promote more pedestrian activity.