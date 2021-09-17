3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000

Welcome to this stunning custom built villa LOADED with all the finest touches. Your immediately greeted w/a grand entryway featuring double solid wood arched doors & covered porch. As you step into this gorgeous villa, it will not take long to soak in all the beauty this home has to offer. Some highlighted features include: designer kitchen featuring, solid 42" walnut wood cabinets, quartz countertops, Bosch appliances, wine cooler, double wall oven & downdraft gas cooktop. You will find solid hardwood flooring throughout main level, ceramic tile in all showers & bath floors, vaulted & coffered ceilings, upgraded carpeting, alarm system, sprinkler system, built in speakers compatible w/ Alexa on main level, no entry master shower, artisan fireplace with blower & floor to ceiling marble. LL boasts 3rd bedroom, full bath, family room with built in surround sound speakers, additional bonus room & walk out. Exterior finishes include: French style covered deck & patio with Japanese garden!