A luxurious urban lifestyle sits in the heart of STL! Amazing eclectic custom design w/a New York state-of-mind! This penthouse loft, in the STL loft district, has easy access to all STL Metro areas. This fascinating custom built loft presents hand-crafted finishes throughout. Soaring Douglas Fir beams & ceilings frame the scene. A stainless commercial chef's kitchen perched on a hand-scraped oak stage sets the mood for entertaining & quiet enjoyment of your spirited cuisine. Reclaimed wood abounds with artistically significant architectural antiques. An in-unit laundry disappears behind antique gothic doors. The other central theme to this contemporary space is wiring throughout for media, film & sound. 2x secure parking spaces are included as well as locking extra storage on LL. An in-condo "garage" will house your crafts, tools & projects! Alfresco fun via your private balcony or rooftop patio w/ splash-pool, grills & a breathtaking view! Stunning! 2 gas log fireplaces! Nirvana!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $625,000
