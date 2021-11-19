3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $629,900

Old World Charm home w/modern elegance. This home is situated in the heart of U-City & positioned on one of the more choice parts of Gannon Ave. You will stop and say. "I (we) have arrived HOME". SPECIAL EXTERIOR FEATURES: Grey painted brick, black shutters, newer roof, NEW Renewal By Anderson thermal windows and doors. INTERIOR FEATURES: Dark mahogany stained hardwood floors, updated cooks kitchen w/a 6 burner gas cooktop/lower oven, granite counters, white cabinets, convenient separate breakfast room, spacious living & dining rooms and, an enclosed porch w/3 sides of Renewal by Anderson mfg., windows & French doors opening to a patio & plush green space. 2nd fl: Primary suite, a bonus office/baby's room, center hall bath, 2 bedrooms both opening to a glass/brick enclosed porch. Partially Fin L/L w/fireplace (non functioning). 2 car garage attached garage. Private fenced-in yard w/wood fencing & electric gate, lush landscaping & lights. Walk to Clayton & near by restaurants/shops.