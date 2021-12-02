This Berkley Ranch is ready for investors. This piece of property is conveniently located near 3 Schools and minutes from Lambert Airport. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property is being sold in as-is condition with no repairs or inspections to be done by seller. Great home to fix up and add to your investment/rental portfolio. As-is condition Home has an alarm system.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $63,500
