3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $64,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $64,900

Cozy3 bedroom 1 bath property located on a quiet cul-de-sac with little traffic. This property has an updated bathroom. large backyard, partially finished basement, updated electric panel, hot water heater, plumbing stack and air conditioner. This would make an excellent investment property or starter home. Sellers disclosure and occupancy permit available. Move in ready!!!

