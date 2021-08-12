Check out this outstanding opportunity tucked away on a quiet culdesac in the Parkmont subdivision. This 3 bed 2 bath ranch has over 1,400 sqft craving your touches to make it your own! The inside greets you with hardwood floors that continue through most of the home and a large window for tons of natural light! Your kitchen it appointed with solid oak cabinetry, tile backsplash, and a massive dining area! Down the hall are three generously sized bedrooms and your full bath! The walkout basement has been finished into a huge recreation room with nice vinyl floors and a second full bathroom! Outside is you can enjoy your screened-in private porch and a view of your back yard that backs to beautiful mature trees and common ground! Don't miss out on this one! Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $64,900
