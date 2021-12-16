3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $64,900

-
Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead
Workers killed in Edwardsville building collapse include mother of toddler, Army veteran
‘Not invented for resisting tornadoes’: Officials, expert zero in on Amazon warehouse construction
‘It’s been a bloodbath’: Goedeker’s cuts dozens across St. Louis-based operation
Former Cardinals manager Shildt lands job with MLB Commissioner's Office
Solid Brick home that is very centrally located. You are close to neighborhoods like the central west end and downtown. This is a nicely sized home, but does need work. This home will be a very good starting point that someone can make their own.
