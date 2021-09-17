Open House 9/12 from 1-3 pm!! If you are looking for an open design home in Kirkwood schools (including sought-after Keysor Elem), look no further. This move-in ready 1.5 story home offering 3 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,600+ total sq ft, & located within walking distance of Downtown Kirkwood is it! The entry welcomes you into the open living room & dining room. The fireplace with stone-surround, wood floors & vaulted ceiling create a perfect open floor plan. Entertain family & friends in style w/ the beautiful in-ground pool, deck, & private landscaped back-yard. A cook's delight kitchen w/ ample prep areas, a center island, tasteful caramel-hued granite, stylish backsplash, & custom cabinetry. The spacious master suite, laundry room, & half bath complete the main level. Upstairs boasts w/ 2 generous sized bedrooms & a full bath. The finished LL offers more living space incl: large family room w/ custom built-in cabinetry & a gas fireplace, recreation room & 3rd full bathroom. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $649,900
