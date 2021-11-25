 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

** Please submit all offers on Special Sales Contract** Great opportunity to add to your portfolio! This home features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, beautiful hardwood floors, new roof (2020) Updated AC and furnace (2020). Large Backyard with Street and rear parking. Currently occupied with a long term tenant at $800/mth. No Showings without Accepted Contract. Do Not Disturb Tenants!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News