3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Remarkable 3 bedroom home that has been converted to 2 bedrooms but can be easily converted back to 3 bedroom home. Hardwood floors throughout. Partly finished bsmt with room and rec area. SOLD AS IS There is a rear screen enclosed deck. Storage shed. On Supra show at will leave lights as found, Please secure rear door when leaving.

