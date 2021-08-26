 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Beautiful split level with 3 good size bedrooms and 1 and half bathrooms. Excellent for first time home buyers! Lots of space and potential. Property is close to Hwy 1-70, 70 & 270, excellent location! House sold as is but seller may offer a Home Warranty (1 Year). Home has passed city inspections by the city of Berkeley. This house is for owner occupant not rental. Agents please see Agent Remarks.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News