3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Beautiful split level with 3 good size bedrooms and 1 and half bathrooms. Excellent for first time home buyers! Lots of space and potential. Property is close to Hwy 1-70, 70 & 270, excellent location! House sold as is but seller may offer a Home Warranty (1 Year). Home has passed city inspections by the city of Berkeley. This house is for owner occupant not rental. Agents please see Agent Remarks.