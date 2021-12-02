 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Great opportunity to add to an investment portfolio or make your own home! Amazing potential in this cute home. Must see to understand the possibilities! Additional living space available in basement and storage in attached garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News