3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Unexpectedly adorable and situated on an oversized lot (over 1/4 acre) near transportation, airport, shopping and entertainment. Tons of potential starting with the wood floors. Very clean a little fresh paint here would go a long way to updating a large open ranch floor plan with main floor laundry. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Two bedrooms and bath complete the main level. Partially finished lower level has second bath with shower just waiting for your finish. High efficiency furnace installed 2019. Huge drive and Oversized two car garage. Walk out sliding glass door to unique round patio in large level back yard backing to trees. Plenty of room to barbecue, entertain, garden and playa Sunday game. Great opportunity for investment, first home, or downsizing. Put this home on your tour list, your search is complete. Home is being sold "AS Is".