3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Found in The Ville Neighborhood and tucked away on a quiet street is a SOLID CONSTRUCTED 3 Bedroom. Here you will find that this space comes with some major updates such as newer windows and a roof. The formal dining room with a Bay window adds additional natural light which flows well on the first floor. Built and as solid as they come you will find a dry basement reinforced with poured concrete. The seller bought the home from long-time family owners since then it is continued to be well maintained. In the backyard, you will find a detached 1 Car Garage. This is great as an investment property or even better for a first-time homebuyer. The seller will complete the St. Louis City Occupancy. This home qualifies for special financing that may allow the qualified borrower NO DOWN PAYMENT call your agent for more details. HOME COMES WITH A 1 YEAR HOME WARRANTY that can be extended to two years.