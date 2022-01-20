3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

3 bedroom home with minor cosmetic work needed. 2 bedrooms are located on the main floor. 1 bedroom located upstairs. Upstairs bedroom has potential for a master suite. Or you can be creative and turn one bedroom into a home office. Hardwoods throughout are in good shape. Separate dining room allows for more space in your kitchen. The basement is partially finished with a bar/entertainment area. Unfinished portion of basement has your PVC waste stack, hot water tank, furnace, and washer/dryer hookups. Home was recently rented under market for $825/month in addition to all utilities paid by tenant. Market rates are closer to $950-$1,000 per month. Home is managed by a 3rd Party brokerage.