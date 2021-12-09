 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $65,000

Spacious home with an attached two car garage. Main floor has dining room, living room with fireplace, kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Main floor master bedroom with walk-in shower. Partially finished basement has full bath, recreation room, office, and family room with dry bar area. Located on a cul-de-sac, partially fenced yard with patio. Set your appointment to show today! Buyer to verify all MLS data including but not limited to square feet, measurements, features, exemptions, taxes, schools and property details. See agent remarks for submitting offers

