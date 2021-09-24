3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $659,000

BUYERS SALE FELL THRU. This is an "Oh, you live in that house!" house. Built in 1925 and placed comfortably at the intersection of Kingsbury Blvd., Washington Ave. and Hanley Rd., this historic home exudes all of it's original character and charm. The light filled first floor features a large, open living room with original fireplace, beamed ceiling, built-in's and French doors leading to a wonderful sun room with arched floor to ceiling windows. The dining room also features a beamed ceiling and original built-in curio cabinet. The updated kitchen has new quartz countertops and all new ss appliances. Access the second floor rooftop terrace from the master bdrm with views of the Clayton skyline. The grounds are a gardener's delight, with an irrigation system, landscape lighting and invisible fence (in addition to a fully fenced rear yard). New stone patio (2020) is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Tuck under garage and an additional oversized 2 car garage. Just a few steps to Clayton.