3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $659,000

Enjoy your privacy in this all brick home — this spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home sits on a quiet street in Ballas Woods neighborhood, just minutes from shopping, dining, and parks. The alluring eat-in kitchen features an abundance of natural light and a large center island. The dining and living areas on the main level have gleaming hardwood flooring. Enter your Master bedroom which features natural light, a large closet, and a recently renovated en-suite master bathroom with double vanity and a gorgeous stand-in shower. This home features three more spacious bedrooms and a bonus room perfect for a home office on the massive lower level. Your lower level features an additional bedroom and bathroom, massive storage space, and perfect entertaining space for family and friends, as well as your backyard paradise with the perfect patio area! Circle drive parking and an attached two-car garage. Easy commute to all that Town and Country has to offer.