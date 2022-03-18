3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $660,000

Gorgeous, sophisticated, upscale brick ranch on an acre lot, in the heart of Creve Coeur and Ladue School district. Open concept floor plan with lots of natural light. Countless upgrades and exceptional craftsmanship throughout. Beautiful hardwood and tile floors. Vaulted ceilings, Wall of large windows overlooks a large landscaped leveled backyard. Formal living & dining rms. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and high-end stainless steel appliances. Center Island with breakfast bar opens to the hearth room and breakfast area. Master suite has two closets, and the master bath boasts double sinks and a custom shower. Basement with finished rec room, rough in for a bathroom and lots of storage space. Oversized garage and much more. A must see.