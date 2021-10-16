You'll love life in a New Pentrex home! This builder includes ALL THE UPGRADES you are looking for as standard features! Perch on the gorgeous front porch, or rear covered deck and enjoy the open main-floor living for years to come. CUSTOM Kitchen cabinets with crown moulding, GRANITE countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and large walk-in pantry provide a beautiful backdrop for entertaining. Gorgeous HARDWOODS throughout the main living areas and ceramic tile in all wet areas, means cleanup is an absolute breeze. The upgraded TRIM PACKAGE with 3 1/4" door trim, 5 1/4" base and 7" CROWN in the main living areas, knocks your socks off. Walk to the Museum of Transportation! Great restaurants and entertainment nearby. All buyers on this home can apply for the ZERO+ mortgage (ZERO lender fees, ZERO Origination fees, & $1000 credit at closing on loans over $150,000).
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $664,900
