Welcome home to 9549 Old Bonhomme Rd, located in the heart of Olivette. This one-of-a-kind ranch sits back from the street on 0.89 acres and is part of the Ladue School District. The property features mature trees, providing a retreat and privacy, along with enough space for desired additions. The home has been very well-maintained with updated bathrooms, kitchen, a new roof, and upgraded stainless steel appliances along with a new sump pump(backup battery included). There are two full baths on the main floor and a third bath on the lower level. The lower level offers plenty of space for all your entertainment, exercise, and storage needs. Conveniently located, walking distance to the park and schools. Come in and see and bring your imagination! Home Protection Plan Provided
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $665,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.
In a town where playoff losses are pondered for weeks, some fans seemed more thankful for making the playoffs than upset by losing the wild-card game.