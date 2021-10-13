3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $665,000

Welcome home to 9549 Old Bonhomme Rd, located in the heart of Olivette. This one-of-a-kind ranch sits back from the street on 0.89 acres and is part of the Ladue School District. The property features mature trees, providing a retreat and privacy, along with enough space for desired additions. The home has been very well-maintained with updated bathrooms, kitchen, a new roof, and upgraded stainless steel appliances along with a new sump pump(backup battery included). There are two full baths on the main floor and a third bath on the lower level. The lower level offers plenty of space for all your entertainment, exercise, and storage needs. Conveniently located, walking distance to the park and schools. Come in and see and bring your imagination! Home Protection Plan Provided