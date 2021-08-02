 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $675,000

Ranch home w 3.41 acres on Butler Hill rd in South County. The prime location of this 3.41 acre property offers an opportunity for potential "Residential Development" possibilities. 3 parcels = 3.41 acres, (4536, 4540, 4548) Butler Hill Rd.

