3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $675,000

Located in the heart of Olivette within the award winning Ladue School District min. to downtown Clayton. Transport yourself to a place where modern elegance converges with rich STL History. St. Louis neighborhoods are distinctively different but none more enchanting than Summerdale Lane. Situated on a private enclave~cul-de-sac with the most exquisite curb appeal. Meticulously restored from top to bottom. If it is luxury you're looking for, you have found it. Open Floor Plan, Over 2800+sq ft of living space offering state-of-the-art updates, new hardwood floors, stunning kitchen w/ stainless, 6 burner range, the works!! Cathedral ceilings, built-in book cases, 2 gas fireplaces newly converted, new electric panel and pluming throughout. zoned HVAC, Main floor primary suite, living room, family room, custom plantation shutters throughout. Amazing finished lower level for more living space. Welcome Home. This is one you want to call your own. Love where you live and live where you play!