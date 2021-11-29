3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $68,500

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR REHABBERS, or if you are looking for a home to add to your rental portfolio, 1014 Lakeview if perfect! This 3 bedroom and 1 bath home is ready for some updating but has good "bones". Find a large living room with vinyl plank flooring. The central hall provides access to the 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and good sized closets. Into the kitchen with ceramic tile and lots of windows. The bathroom is nicely updated. Upstairs find space for the 3rd bedroom and a sitting area. Tons of closet space too. Outside you will see the fenced level back yard with a fire pit. But best of all, the 2-car garage. Parking is not a problem here, with plenty of driveway space. The furnace and AC are new in 2016, the water heater in 2019. Great location! Close to the St. Louis Zoo Wildcare Park and the Confluence State Park. Easy access to I 270 and shopping. HOME IS BEING SOLD AS-IS. SELLER WILL PROVIDE NO INSPECTIONS OR OCCUPANCY REQUIREMENTS. USE SPECIAL SALE CONTRACT.