Welcome Home to Your Brand New, Never-Lived-In Ranch! Tons of Builder Upgrades & on a private cul-de-sac w/ bonus water view! 9’ Ceilings throughout the main level. Gourmet Kitchen has 42” white shaker cabinets, large island w/ dark stained cabinets, soft close drawers, crown molding/light rail, ss chimney hood over gas cooktop, ss appliances & quartz countertops, & under cabinet lighting. Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout w/ extra plush carpet in the Bedrooms. Open stairwell to the LL w/ metal balusters, gas fireplace in Great Room to keep you warm on those chilly nights, & an amazing covered back Porch to sip your morning coffee! The Luxury Master Bath has double sinks, tiled floor, & a large walk-in shower! The shared Full Bath also has a tiled floor! Main Floor Laundry, upgraded fixtures, custom paint, recessed lighting, upgraded 5 ¼” baseboards, adult height vanities, 2-panel doors, plus so much more. Full unfinished LL w/ bath rough in for future use!