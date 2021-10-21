 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,900

Let this spacious house surprise you! Besides the 3 rooms on the main floor, there is a guest room/office in the attic! Pool, Patio, basement with a family room and a bar area. During the Sellers' ownership, they did plenty of updates like, removed the main floor carpet, finished the attic, installed tile on the shower, AC, pool, basketball concrete, garage siding, and door, finished basement. This one is a must see for any investor or handyman or yourself, this could be a great income property or a first home. Property to be sold AS-IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspection to the property. Don't wait to make an offer!

