Amazing opportunity on this Mid-Century Modern ranch home which sits on an acre lot in the heart of Ladue! So much potential with this sprawling home featuring great curb appeal, vaulted ceilings, secluded lot and functional floor plan. This home only had one owner, the original builder and has spacious rooms, large window, abundant natural light and sits on an exclusive and private street! You will love the guest house which could be used for an office space or in-laws quarters. Large screened-in porch has been converted to living space and would make a perfect master suite! Home has 2 fireplaces a walk-out basement and endless possibilities for buyers with the right vision! Come see it today!!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,000
