BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME in the sought after SUNSET HILLS & AWARD WINNING LINDBERGH SCHOOL district! A RARE FIND on a .587 acre lot! This homesite will accommodate a Ranch home, 1.5 story, 2 story, swimming pool, side entry garage, and more! Located in the heart of Sunset Hills directly across from the Watson Trail Park, Sunset Hills Pools, tennis court, playgrounds & much more! Conveniently located near 270 HWY & 44 HWY! The possibilities are endless! This pictures are only examples of what could be built and each home will be built custom to your needs by our builder! Example Shows: 3,100 sq. ft. ranch, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, separate dinning, study, open floor plan to kitchen, & spacious breakfast room.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,900
