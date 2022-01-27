 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1600 Sq Ft of living space. This property boasts 2 living rooms, an ensuite master bath, newer flooring, and a flat yard. This is a great opportunity for an owner occupant or purchase as an investment property. Property to be sold AS-IS with no repairs to be made by seller.

