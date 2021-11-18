 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

Attention investors. This property is part of a 3 property package with a cap rate of over 15% and annual gross income over $33,000. The tenant is paying $795 on a lease until October 2022. The property has been professionally managed. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!! NO FOR SALE SIGN!! Property being sold as a package with MLS#21079984 and 21079989

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News