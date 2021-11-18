3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $70,000

-
Attention investors. This property is part of a 3 property package with a cap rate of over 15% and annual gross income over $33,000. The tenant is paying $795 on a lease until October 2022. The property has been professionally managed. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!! NO FOR SALE SIGN!! Property being sold as a package with MLS#21079984 and 21079989
