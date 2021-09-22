3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $700,000

Fabulous price improvement! Grand century home situated on a large level lot on a quiet street in Kirkwood offers endless possibilities for future expansion for a growing family! This unique stone home with porch, balcony & wrap around decks, honors the past while beautifully designed & updated for today's living. Custom leaded glass windows & stained glass make this home a true work of art. Dining room & great room share a stone, wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen opens to great room, has granite counters, breakfast bar & charming Dutch door leading to deck. Large second floor bath could easily be reconfigured to create a primary full bath & a full hall bath. Primary bedroom features a stone, wood burning fireplace & French doors to the second story deck. Third floor loft style bedroom has a sitting area & full bath which would be ideal for home office! Basement with half bath is currently used as a home office. Two car detached garage, Kirkwood Schools & easy access to 44 & 270!