 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $700,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $700,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $700,000

Fabulous price improvement! Grand century home situated on a large level lot on a quiet street in Kirkwood offers endless possibilities for future expansion for a growing family! This unique stone home with porch, balcony & wrap around decks, honors the past while beautifully designed & updated for today's living. Custom leaded glass windows & stained glass make this home a true work of art. Dining room & great room share a stone, wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen opens to great room, has granite counters, breakfast bar & charming Dutch door leading to deck. Large second floor bath could easily be reconfigured to create a primary full bath & a full hall bath. Primary bedroom features a stone, wood burning fireplace & French doors to the second story deck. Third floor loft style bedroom has a sitting area & full bath which would be ideal for home office! Basement with half bath is currently used as a home office. Two car detached garage, Kirkwood Schools & easy access to 44 & 270!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News