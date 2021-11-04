I'M HOME... Surrounded by other well-maintained homes and tucked on a culdesac, you'll enjoy coming home to this beautiful ranch home. When you walk in, you are greeted by the cozy foyer and spacious separate livingrm and dining which has beautiful hardwood flooring. She has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 baths with an extra in the lower level. You will love the kitchen which is adorned with plenty of cabinets for the chef of the family. Do you like to entertain? Then you've come to the right home! From the kitchen, walk out to the huge rear park-like yard which gives you a serene view of nature. Enjoy barbecuing, family outings, or just enjoy a nice cup of coffee. The partially finished basement has PLENTY of room for entertaining and waiting for your finishing touches. HURRY SHE DOESN'T NEED MUCH AND SHE WON'T LAST LONG!! This property is in its exclusive bidding period.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $71,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
There are things William Hermanson would rather do. But the COVID-19 pandemic has sent him into a different direction, consumed him.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
Media Views: Joe Buck, who ties Series broadcasting record, unsure what he’ll do after Fox deal expires
Longtime face of Fox Sports remains under contract for more than a year, then plans to ‘take a breath and see what works.’
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Backup goalie Ville Husso becomes the third Blues player to land on the COVID list this season.