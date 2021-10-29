3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $715,000

Light & neutral 3-bedroom 2-story townhome in the Central West End near Barnes Hospital, Forest Park and restaurants. This spacious 2500+ sq. ft. home offers a versatile open floor plan. The large living/dining room has a bay window, lovely wood floors and a wet bar. The kitchen has wood floors, custom cabinets, granite counter tops and an island with breakfast bar. Appliances include a gas cooktop, dual built-in ovens, microwave and side-by-side refrigerator. Kitchen opens to a hearth room, breakfast room and a lovely patio. Upper-level master bedroom suite has bookshelves, large walk-in closet and master bath with double sink vanity, tub and separate shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath on the 2nd floor plus laundry. The finished lower level has two work stations, a wall of bookshelves, fireplace, full bath and egress to the 2-car garage. This is a lovely move-in ready property in a true walkable location and there is also a private condo pool. Don't miss this one!