3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $72,000

What a GEM!! For a rental, this baby needs a kitchen and bath update, not much else. For rehab (for a flip), all of the original woodwork, leaded glass built-in cabinet, butlers pantry, and impeccable fireplace (with mantle) are in good shape! The pocket doors work great too and the original wood floors need light sanding. The roof is a couple of years old, the tuckpointing is in pretty darn good shape, and the water heater is newer. It needs: new electric, some new plumbing, some plaster repair or drywall, kitchen & bath. This is strictly an AS-IS Sale, seller will do no inspections (including city occupancy) or repairs. Great quiet street with fab neighbors.