3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $724,900

Your Wait is Over!! Updates to this fabulous CWE condominium create a stunning space boasting 2800sqft with 3BR, 3.5 baths and private rooftop terrace. Enjoy a carefree lifestyle while retaining the livability of a traditional home in this boutique elevator building with only 12 units. Gorgeous new wood floors, chef's kitchen with extensive 15' two tiered island, open floor plan flowing from the kitchen to the great rm with 2-story wall of windows and lovely terrace are shared by the spacious dining room. A den with wet bar serves both the kitchen and dining areas. The primary bedroom suite including custom built-ins, spacious bath and 2 walk-in closets, bedroom suite #2, laundry room and powder room complete the 1st flr. Architectural stairs lead to a spacious loft & bedroom suite #3 with new carpeting and an entrance to the large, private rooftop terrace with new deck. Fresh paint, 2 car garage parking & a storage unit included. 2 blocks to Whole Foods, 1/2 block to Basilica.

