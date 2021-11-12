Your Wait is Over!! Updates to this fabulous CWE condominium create a stunning space boasting 2800sqft with 3BR, 3.5 baths and private rooftop terrace. Enjoy a carefree lifestyle while retaining the livability of a traditional home in this boutique elevator building with only 12 units. Gorgeous new wood floors, chef's kitchen with extensive 15' two tiered island, open floor plan flowing from the kitchen to the great rm with 2-story wall of windows and lovely terrace are shared by the spacious dining room. A den with wet bar serves both the kitchen and dining areas. The primary bedroom suite including custom built-ins, spacious bath and 2 walk-in closets, bedroom suite #2, laundry room and powder room complete the 1st flr. Architectural stairs lead to a spacious loft & bedroom suite #3 with new carpeting and an entrance to the large, private rooftop terrace with new deck. Fresh paint, 2 car garage parking & a storage unit included. 2 blocks to Whole Foods, 1/2 block to Basilica.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $724,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.