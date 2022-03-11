Welcome to the finest penthouse loft you will find downtown. The largest penthouse in the Ventana Lofts, the unit sports large commercial grade windows the entire length of the loft providing views facing north. Upgraded finishes throughout scream luxury. High end stainless steel appliances compliment the spacious kitchen with extended center island and gas range. With nearly 3700 feet of living space the loft comes with 2 primary suites, each complete with large walk in closet and soaking tub and ceramic tile floors. The third BR comes with its own full bath. Entry foyer is large offering plenty of options serving as a sitting area or display space for your collectibles. The 20 x 9 balcony off the main primary BR showcases breathtaking views north towards the Stan Musial bridge, NGA & City Museum. Enjoy the rooftop splash pool and community room with family and friends. Two parking spaces in the mezzanine parking area complete the value of this spectacular penthouse.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $725,000
