Gorgeous Victorian 3 Bed/3Bath home, built in 1997. Enjoy walking to Downtown Kirkwood & Performing Arts Center. Great curb appeal with professional landscaping! This home sits pretty w/ a brand new roof and gutter guards. The entry foyer welcomes you into the living room with dark scraped hardwood floors, lots of large windows, fresh paint and 9ft ceilings! Cozy up around the fireplace or wander into the family room to watch a movie. The dining room is surrounded by windows so you can enjoy views of the patio and perennial gardens. The kitchen has custom 42" cabinets, hand made tile backsplash by local artist, center island and serving counter and cabinets. Granite tops, stainless appliances, including dble drawer dishwashers. Wander out onto the huge screened in porch or step out onto the patio. Perfect flow for entertaining! A newly remodeled 1/2bath completes the main floor. Upstairs, a huge master suite w/ sitting area and 2 additional beds & baths, walk in closets and new carpet.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific, Missouri, lying near her car with a gunshot wound to her chest.
The decision effectively closes the door on the Douglass Hill proposal for apartments, condos and commercial and retail space.
Former employees said layoffs targeted roughly 40 people and prompted others to leave, too.
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
Walker, who turns 20 in May, leapfrogged Gorman, Liberatore to take top ranking in annual look at Cardinals' organization.
Missouri governor makes habit of lashing out at reporters when the news makes him look bad.
Missouri attorney general demands local governments, school districts end health orders after court ruling
St. Louis and St. Louis County both say their orders remain in effect. Area school districts say they’re studying the matter.
Retired KSDK journalist returns to a deferred dream with a showcase of paintings in her first gallery show.
During his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, Jeff Gordon also talks Blues and Cardinals roster moves and a hot seat in Columbia, Mo.
The dogs were in a yard that had an underground invisible electric fence when they killed Leann Gratzer on Monday.