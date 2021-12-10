3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $725,000

Gorgeous Victorian 3 Bed/3Bath home, built in 1997. Enjoy walking to Downtown Kirkwood & Performing Arts Center. Great curb appeal with professional landscaping! This home sits pretty w/ a brand new roof and gutter guards. The entry foyer welcomes you into the living room with dark scraped hardwood floors, lots of large windows, fresh paint and 9ft ceilings! Cozy up around the fireplace or wander into the family room to watch a movie. The dining room is surrounded by windows so you can enjoy views of the patio and perennial gardens. The kitchen has custom 42" cabinets, hand made tile backsplash by local artist, center island and serving counter and cabinets. Granite tops, stainless appliances, including dble drawer dishwashers. Wander out onto the huge screened in porch or step out onto the patio. Perfect flow for entertaining! A newly remodeled 1/2bath completes the main floor. Upstairs, a huge master suite w/ sitting area and 2 additional beds & baths, walk in closets and new carpet.