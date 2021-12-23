3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $73,000

This newly renovated, three bedroom home has just been upgraded with a new hot water heater, a new furnace, a new air conditioner, new windows, a new electric panel, and a new plumbing stack. There are three large bedrooms with the third bedroom off of the utility room. (Tax records have the home incorrectly listed as 2 bedrooms.) There is also a fresh coat of paint throughout and an updated vanity in the bathroom. This home is in move-in ready condition and has a passed occupancy inspection. Could be a great addition to your rental portfolio or your own home sweet home. Schedule a showing today!