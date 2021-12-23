This newly renovated, three bedroom home has just been upgraded with a new hot water heater, a new furnace, a new air conditioner, new windows, a new electric panel, and a new plumbing stack. There are three large bedrooms with the third bedroom off of the utility room. (Tax records have the home incorrectly listed as 2 bedrooms.) There is also a fresh coat of paint throughout and an updated vanity in the bathroom. This home is in move-in ready condition and has a passed occupancy inspection. Could be a great addition to your rental portfolio or your own home sweet home. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $73,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
She had become a familiar voice and face through more than a decade of broadcasting
'We're hurting,' Jefferson R-7 Superintendent Clint Johnston said after the incident Tuesday afternoon in Festus.
"I love St. Louis," Taguchi said. "From the fans to the people who worked at the ballpark, it truly was 'Baseball Heaven.'"
Federal jury awards $650,000 in damages after police officer uses stun gun on man over a parking ticket.
Sam Light Loans is closing at the end of the year.
In St. Louis, the Jones administration questions methods of narrowing police chief candidates. While the county chief search is yet to begin.
First Lady Teresa Parson also championed spending $150,000 to renovate a historic home near the mansion to house additional guests.
Dierbergs and Schnucks will both close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and remain closed Saturday and Sunday.
“As soon as we learned of this incident, we began to mobilize to remove the white supremacist name and symbols from the mural ...," officials wrote.