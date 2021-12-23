 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $73,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $73,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $73,000

This newly renovated, three bedroom home has just been upgraded with a new hot water heater, a new furnace, a new air conditioner, new windows, a new electric panel, and a new plumbing stack. There are three large bedrooms with the third bedroom off of the utility room. (Tax records have the home incorrectly listed as 2 bedrooms.) There is also a fresh coat of paint throughout and an updated vanity in the bathroom. This home is in move-in ready condition and has a passed occupancy inspection. Could be a great addition to your rental portfolio or your own home sweet home. Schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News