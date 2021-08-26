3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $73,000

Newer 3 bedrm 2.5 Bath 2 sty Home . Perfect for FHA 203K Just a little needed. Great floor plan. Large rooms show and sell. The main floor has a spacious living room and separate dining room that leads to rear exit door onto patio The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space. You can enter into a the 2 car garage from the Kitchen. Side door off kitchen leads to deck. There is a full bsmt with plenty of space . PVC pipes throughout bsmt. Seller has not occupied Property. SOLD AS IS Cool off with a large caged AC unit. Come see