 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $73,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $73,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $73,000

Newer 3 bedrm 2.5 Bath 2 sty Home . Perfect for FHA 203K Just a little needed. Great floor plan. Large rooms show and sell. The main floor has a spacious living room and separate dining room that leads to rear exit door onto patio The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space. You can enter into a the 2 car garage from the Kitchen. Side door off kitchen leads to deck. There is a full bsmt with plenty of space . PVC pipes throughout bsmt. Seller has not occupied Property. SOLD AS IS Cool off with a large caged AC unit. Come see

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News