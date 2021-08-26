Newer 3 bedrm 2.5 Bath 2 sty Home . Perfect for FHA 203K Just a little needed. Great floor plan. Large rooms show and sell. The main floor has a spacious living room and separate dining room that leads to rear exit door onto patio The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space. You can enter into a the 2 car garage from the Kitchen. Side door off kitchen leads to deck. There is a full bsmt with plenty of space . PVC pipes throughout bsmt. Seller has not occupied Property. SOLD AS IS Cool off with a large caged AC unit. Come see
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $73,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
A satirical look at how America became so broken amid the worst pandemic of our lifetime.
The brewery will stay on as a sponsor; the Clydesdales and free beer will remain, family members said.
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
At issue in the case: How much say do local governments have over development?
City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other
Residents sued the city citing restrictions on Lindell in a 1909 deed, litigation they admit was intended to force the city to make road improvements.
A $5.5 million bid, put forward by political lobbyist Steve Tilley, a former Missouri Speaker of the House, won.