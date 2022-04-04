 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $74,900

We are currently in a multiple offer situation. Seller is taking highest and best offer by 5:00pm on 4/4/22. Property to be sold AS-IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspections to the property including governmental inspections. Here is your chance to own this darling fixer upper located in a nice, quiet neighborhood. This all brick grandma house is just waiting for your finishing touches. The home appears to be healthy and is in need of cosmetic updates. The furnace is newer within the last 5-7 years. The water heater was installed in 1998. The electric box is updated along with the pvc plumbing stack. The windows are original but have been painted and still look to be in good shape. Unsure of the age of the roof or AC unit. Shouldn't take much work to get rent ready but do your own due diligence before submitting an offer. Refer to ShowingTime to schedule a showing.

