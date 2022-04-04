We are currently in a multiple offer situation. Seller is taking highest and best offer by 5:00pm on 4/4/22. Property to be sold AS-IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspections to the property including governmental inspections. Here is your chance to own this darling fixer upper located in a nice, quiet neighborhood. This all brick grandma house is just waiting for your finishing touches. The home appears to be healthy and is in need of cosmetic updates. The furnace is newer within the last 5-7 years. The water heater was installed in 1998. The electric box is updated along with the pvc plumbing stack. The windows are original but have been painted and still look to be in good shape. Unsure of the age of the roof or AC unit. Shouldn't take much work to get rent ready but do your own due diligence before submitting an offer. Refer to ShowingTime to schedule a showing.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $74,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.
The steep descent was "likely an intentional action by the pilot, but for reasons that could not be determined," investigators said.
White Sox skipper lashes out at "toxic environment' rumor, hopes it doesn't damage Shildt's chances of returning to managing.
For years, the teammates have traded practical jokes big, small, and smelly, but on the 10th anniversary of the most elaborate one a new dynamic: It's Coach Schumaker now.
The measure sets up a plan to allow residents and companies to contribute to a slavery reparations fund by adding donations to tax, water and refuse bills.