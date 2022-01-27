3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $74,900

Quaint 3 bedroom home close to Koeneman Park available now! Located close to major shopping right off of Chambers Rd. Brand new appliances put in 6/2020, and a total rehab done in 2018 including new electric, plumbing, and roof. Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom for all of your soaking needs. Beautiful hardwood floors running throughout the home as well for easy clean up and a fresh look. All that's left to do is to move your furniture in! Welcome home.