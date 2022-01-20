3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $74,900

Welcome to 250 Roderick! This charming 3 bedroom ranch home is move in ready and just waiting for its new owner! The home is nestled on a spacious corner lot. The dining room is large enough for the family to enjoy dinner together. There's a bonus room just off the dining room for extra storage or if you're entertaining a larger gathering. The kitchen is cute with a little coffee nook and the refrigerator stays! Open the windows and enjoy the cool breeze that the attic fan will bring in on those spring and fall days! The partially finished basement has lots of storage, a built-in bar and also has space for a sleeping area. Keep your car(s) shielded from the weather in the 1 car attached garage and the covered carport. The backyard is fenced and level - perfect for those summertime BBQs and for the kids and/or pets to play outside.