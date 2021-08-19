This inviting, freshly updated, 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch is ready for your personal touch! Walking in you will find a spacious, naturally lit living room featuring new carpet throughout, fresh paint and new ceiling fan. Heading into the kitchen you will find all new appliances (stove/oven and fridge), new cabinets, and built-in pantry. All 3 bedrooms feature new carpet, fresh paint, new ceiling fans and ample closet space. The bathroom features a new vanity, light fixture and glass block window in shower for added natural light. The open, unfinished basement includes a newly installed sump/drainage system. The level, fully fenced backyard will be the perfect spot for entertaining. Other updates include: New HVAC, water heater, and electric panel.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $74,900
