You asked and we listened, the brand new luxury master bathroom is under construction. Carrera marble counter and floor, Kohler fixtures, subway tile and sleek grey cabinets. See the finish selections in the property photos!! Enjoy a carefree lifestyle in this 3BR, 3.5 bath, 2-story condominium while retaining the livability of a traditional home in this boutique elevator building with only 12 units. Gorgeous new wood floors, chef's kitchen with extensive 15' two tiered island, open floor plan flowing from the kitchen to the great rm with 2-story wall of windows and lovely terrace. Den with wet bar serves both the kitchen and dining areas. Bedroom suite #2, laundry room and powder room complete the 1st flr. Architectural stairs lead to a spacious loft & bedroom suite #3, both with new carpeting. Large, private rooftop terrace with new deck. Almost 3,000sqft, fresh paint, 2 car garage parking & a storage unit included. Only 2 blocks to Whole Foods and 1/2 block to the Basilica.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $748,000
