3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

Great Opportunity! Beautiful ranch home in a nice, quiet & well cared for neighborhood w/ No Through Traffic in Moline Acres!! A Centrally located home w/convenient access to stores and restaurants. This wonderful home has a family room w/ unique built-in shelving, wood flooring, and lots of windows to let in abundance of natural light. Enjoy the Vaulted ceiling Open “Wow” familyroom floor plan that leads to the spacious kitchen w/ lots of cabinets, tile backsplash, and wood floors. The full bath has a shower and tub combo with a double sink vanity and can be accessed from the hallway or the master bedroom. Master bedroom has his and her closet, wood floors, and lots of windows. Main floor has an additional two bedrooms w/ wood flooring. Two separate entrances to the basement w/ large recreation area, bar set-up, and electric fireplace. Enjoy the fenced in backyard w/ patio and beautiful view of bountiful trees. A marvelous home w/ a one car attached garage!