3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

Property is part of a larger package. You can purchase as a bundle or individually. Seller would love to sell the Mary ($850 rent/15 yr tenant) & Mora Lane ($900 rent/5yr tenant) properties together. This is a great opportunity to secure good rental property with tenants who have longevity. Detailed list of other properties can be found in supplements. MLS#s 2105567, 21055629, 21055631, 21055699, 21055588, 21055573, 21055565, 21055558, 21055556, 21055548. All Properties are being sold as is Seller to do no inspections. Please submit offers on Special Sales Contract.