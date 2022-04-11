3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

Beautifully maintained and slightly renovated home in Ritenour school district. Wake up to enjoy a cup of coffee on your porch and then step back inside to take in the preserved crown molding throughout the home. Start up a warm fire on your own wood burning fireplace while you sit back and relax. The backyard comes equipped with a built in fire pit and a fenced in yard with plenty of room for the kids and dogs to run. Ample parking on personal drive plus space on the side of the street directly in front of the home as well. This turnkey property is ready for you and your family to take over.