Great opportunity!! 3 bed / 2 bath ranch home in St. John. The following major updates were all done within the past 5 years: almost all windows, ceilings / can lights, kitchen cabinets, seller believes roof was re-sealed. Freshly painted Sept 2021. Located in a quiet neighborhood w/ mature trees with easy highway access. Good floor plan with lots of natural light and newer faux wood laminate flooring throughout. Spacious living room with lots of windows, plus a family room with a fireplace. 3 good sized bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. This is a slab home, so all one level with laundry hookups on the main floor. There is a 1 car garage (currently manual door) that walks into a mudroom. This home is being sold "as is" with seller to do no inspections/repairs, but it is priced to sell, and ready for a new owner to add their own finishes!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000
