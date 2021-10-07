 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

Cute 1.5 story home with main floor bedroom and bath. Ready for your family and your touch. Large eat in kitchen perfect for family get together. 2 car garage as well. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath; great floor plan! This could be an investment opportunity for those searching. Centrally located. Close to shopping, highway access, entertainment and more. Great location! Don't miss this opportunity.

